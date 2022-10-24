SKN Consulate in Toronto launches Citizenship by Descent Drive

The Saint Kitts and Nevis Consulate in Toronto, in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Tourism, and the High Commission in Ottawa, Canada, has launched a Citizenship by Descent Drive. The Drive, which will run from Thursday, 20th October, 2022, will be geared towards first, second, or third-generation Canadians ages of 18-39 of Kittitian and Nevisian heritage. At the end of the Citizenship Drive, applicants will have a chance to win an all-inclusive vacation from December 24th – 31st, 2022.

The Citizenship by Descent Drive aims to encourage youths in Canada to become citizens of Saint Kitts and Nevis by Descent and steep themselves in the islands’ idyllic stunning natural beauty, rich history, and culture, while contributing to national development with their different skill sets. This citizenship drive also includes an information session to educate all applicants about the benefits of becoming a citizen of Saint Kitts and Nevis.