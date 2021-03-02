SKN donates 2,000 Vaccine doses to Grenada

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 2 2021 (SKNVIBES)

THE Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has lent its support to the fight against COVID-19 in Grenada with a donation of 2,000 doses of AstraZeneca Vaccine.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris yesterday (Mar. 1) during the handing over of 20,000 doses of the AstraZeneca Vaccine at the RLB International Airport.In calling for the developed nations to continue to provide assisting to smaller nations, Dr. Harris said: “St. Kitts and Nevis has determined that from this donation of 20,000 vaccines, we will make available to the Government and people of Grenada 2,000 doses of vaccines.”

He reiterated that “we must be our brother’s keeper”, referencing the assistance received from Dominica and Barbados.Health Minister Akilah Byron-Nisbett told SKNVibes that assisting Grenada was due to a decision taken by all member states within the OECS that received vaccines to provide to those that did not receive any.

READ MORE>>