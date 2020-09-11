SKN Foreign Affairs Minister Brantley chairs high-level virtual OECS COMFA meeting

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 10, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

Hon. Mark Brantley, Foreign Affairs Minister is chairing the Sixth Meeting of the virtual OECS Council of Ministers Foreign Affairs (COMFA) from his office in St. Kitts today, September 10, 2020.Mr. Brantley, who is also the Premier of Nevis, spoke to the importance of the virtual interface of the region’s top Organisation of the Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) diplomats.

“Effective diplomacy requires us to continually engage with our regional colleagues to determine common interests and common positions so that we stand united on critical issues impacting our region and our world.“As a subset of the smaller countries of the Caribbean region, a coordinated approach to our diplomacy in the OECS affords us a much stronger position than we would have individually.

