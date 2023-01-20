SKN gets CARIFTA Games Qualifier in Tijuanique Morton

WITH just under three months before the staging of the 50th CARIFTA Games in Nassau, Bahamas, St. Kitts-Nevis Athletics (SKNA) has confirmed that it has a qualifier for the premier junior athlethics meet.

According to the SKN, Tijuanique Morton eclipsed the qualifying standard when she competed over the weekend on the United States collegiate circuit in the 200m.

Morton clocked 24.52s in the 200m to attain the mark while competing indoors for her New Mexico Junior College.

She also set a new personal best in the 60m with a time of 7.73s.

Morton was part of a long weekend for St. Kitts and Nevis athletes on the collegiate circuit.