SKN Governor General Sir. Tapley Seaton advises of passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, flags to be flown at half-mast

The following is a notice from the Premier’s Ministry regarding a press release from Government House on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on September 08, 2022.

His Excellency the Governor General of St. Kitts and Nevis Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL. D has been officially advised of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The governor general has expressed great sadness at her passing. His Excellency the Governor-General has also advised the Honourable Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, MP of the death of the Sovereign and Head of the Commonwealth.