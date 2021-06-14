SKN records largest COVID-19 cases in one day

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 13 2021(SKNVIBES)

THE Federation has recorded its highest single-day result for COVID-19 when 32 persons were tested positive yesterday (June 12).

This disclosure came from the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, who said that there are now 187 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 64 of that number said to have recovered and 123 are active.The outbreak of the virus has thus far been limited to St. Kitts, as the number revealed that 14 persons were found on Nevis and 173 on St. Kitts.

Since the outbreak of the virus, Public Health Officials are said to have engaged at least 1,679 people who were tested and 1,226 of them have been released.According to the CMO, 423 people are currently quarantined; that the current wave of the virus began on May 19 and it has accounted for 142 cases.

