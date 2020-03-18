SKN continues to prepare to manage COVID19

Basseterre St.Kitts March 17 2020 (SKNVIBES)

As the nation continues to prepare to respond to the impact of nCOVID19, the National Working Group, led by CMO Dr. Hazel Laws, has been readying stakeholders, partners and the public for their role in reducing the impact of the virus on residents and citizens.Since January of this year, the Group has been engaging both public and private sector agencies and departments on the global outbreak which has been impacting the economies, health and education sectors.

“We saw the potential for extreme disruptions throughout all systems of life and livelihood from the inception of this journey,” said Abdias Samuel, National Disaster Coordinator, “and I commend the actions of CMO Laws and her Team of health care providers, who have stepped up to the plate quite courageously and with little or no down time.