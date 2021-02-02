SKNA President welcomes decision by NACAC on CARIFTA Games

Basseterre,St.Kitts February 2 2021 (SKNVIBES)

WITH the three-month postponement of the CARIFTA Games due to the Coronavirus pandemic in the region, President of St. Kitts-Nevis Athletics (SKNA), Delwayne Delaney has welcomed the decisions made to postpone the Games and not to change the quota for the meet.

Originally scheduled for the Easter weekend, member bodies of the North America, Central America and Caribbean (NACAC) region unanimously agreed to have the Games rescheduled for the first weekend in July.President of the NACAC, during a recent interview with regional journalists, revealed that the decision was made following a survey carried out by the body to garner feedback from member associations.

“So, the membership has voiced their opinion and that is the position of the membership that we have put to the public. I am cautiously optimistic that the CARIFTA Games will go on,” said President Mike Sands.Resultantly, Delaney said that decision has given the association in St. Kitts and Nevis more time to plan and prepare the athletes for high-level competition.

