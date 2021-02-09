SKNFA postpones start of Football Season

Basseterre,St.Kitts February 8 2021 (SKNVIBES)

THE Government’s decision to have sport organisations hold their season without spectators has forced the St. Kitts-Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) to put a hold on the start of its season.

As was reported earlier by SKNVibes Sports, heads of all sport organisations in the Federation were last week summoned to a meeting with the Minister of Sport, where they were informed of the decision.A statement issued by the Department of Sport confirmed the decision, which was already done so by the Minister of Sport, Jonel Powell to this publication.

In that statement, the Department explained: “Ministry of Youth, Sport and Culture, and more specifically the Department of Sport, on the advice of the Cabinet and the National COVID-19 Task Force, has taken the decision that permission to host all inter-team and inter-club competitive matches shall be granted to the exclusion of spectators until further notice.”

READ MORE>>