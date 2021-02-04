SKNFA President’s Cup postponed

Basseterre,St.Kitts February 4 2021 (SKNVIBES)

MUCH to the disappointment but safety of fans and enthusiasts, the St. Kitts-Nevis Football Association was forced to postpone its President’s Cup matchup set for last evening (Feb. 3) following a new directive that will affect all sporting events in the Federation being played behind closed doors.

According to reports, the Government has given the directive that all sports be played without spectators in the stands, beginning immediately. And now the SKNFA is the first association that has felt the impact.In confirming the news, the SKNFA in a statement on its social media pages indicated that last evening President’s Cup matchup has been postponed, but the start of the league would go ahead on Friday (Feb. 5).

“The SKNFA Executive Committee has taken the decision to postpone the 2021 President’s Cup scheduled for February 3, 2021 to a future date, due to ongoing consultations with the National COVID-19 Task Force. The SKNFA is cognizant of the challenges of the global pandemic and its impact on the hosting of sporting events, in particular, as it relates to spectators.

