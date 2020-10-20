SKNFA Weekend Results Friday 16th- Sunday 18th October 2020

Basseterre,St.Kitts October 19 2020 (SKNVIBES)

 

FRIDAY 16TH OCTOBER 2020 

PREMIER DIVISION at Warner Park Stadium 

Match #1 

KFC United Old Road 1 – 2 S-Krave Newtown 

Scoring for Old Road
Zian Drew 1st min

Scoring for Newtown
Ian “rumpy” Lake scored both goals 63rd & 81st min

Yellow cards 
Makonen Gumbs (newtown) 28th & 67th min
Jahnyah Gumbs (old Road) 58th min
Jestin Henry (old road) 79th min
Dornel Bernier (old road) 48th & 84th min
Keon Battice (newtown) 89th min

Red cards 
Makonen Gumbs (newtown) 67th min
Dornel Bernier (old Road) 84th min
** both for receiving 2 yellow cards during the match

