SKNFA Weekend Results Friday 16th- Sunday 18th October 2020

Basseterre,St.Kitts October 19 2020 (SKNVIBES)

FRIDAY 16TH OCTOBER 2020

PREMIER DIVISION at Warner Park Stadium

Match #1

KFC United Old Road 1 – 2 S-Krave Newtown

Scoring for Old Road

Zian Drew 1st min

Scoring for Newtown

Ian “rumpy” Lake scored both goals 63rd & 81st min

Yellow cards

Makonen Gumbs (newtown) 28th & 67th min

Jahnyah Gumbs (old Road) 58th min

Jestin Henry (old road) 79th min

Dornel Bernier (old road) 48th & 84th min

Keon Battice (newtown) 89th min

Red cards

Makonen Gumbs (newtown) 67th min

Dornel Bernier (old Road) 84th min

** both for receiving 2 yellow cards during the match

