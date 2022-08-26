SKNLP to keep promise on new Basseterre High School

IN keeping with its campaign promise to construct a new Basseterre High School at the old Victoria Road Campus, the new St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) government is maintaining that position and could begin work very soon.

The position was confirmed in a post Cabinet release which indicated: “The Cabinet reiterated its decision that the Basseterre High School will be renovated and reconstructed on the original historical site.”

At a press conference earlier this year, candidates had reiterated the party’s position that it would construct the Basseterre High School on the old Campus.

Since losing the election in 2015, the SKNLP has been campaigning on not constructing the school on the Basseterre Aquifa, which was the location that the then Dr. Timothy Harris-led Team Unity coalition selected for its construction.

But that selection did not sit well with many people and those within the Labour Party, citing the threat of contamination of the water supply.

Dr. Drew, during the SKNLP’s press conference prior to the elections, noted that the party “always followed science”.