SKNNCC Announces Executive Members

The St Kitts Nevis National Carnival Committee (SKNNCC) has revealed its executive members responsible along with sub-chairs for the hosting of Sugar Mas 51. Among the group are 5 (five) new members with wide-ranging skills and abilities suited to enhance the annual event.

New to the Committee is Viera Galloway who has been appointed Deputy Chairperson. She will also chair VIP, Catering, and Special Events. Cartel Forde will take the lead on Panorama. Javon Liburd will co-chair Pageants with specific focus on Talented Teen.

Vincent Fough who previously served on the Committee, returns as chair of Street Activities, featuring Jouvert, Grand Parade, and Childrens Carnival. Jonette Boyd represents the St Kitts Tourism Authority and will specialize in International Marketing and

Public Relations.