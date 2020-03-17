SKNOC Statement Related to Coronavirus

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 16 2020 (SKNVIBES)

This statement is an update to the position arrived at the SKNOC/CGA Executive Meeting held at Olympic House on Thursday, February 20,2020.At that point, the SKNOC/CGA took the position to be guided, in its response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), by the combined information, instruction, advice and recommendations emerging from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the World Health Organization (WHO) and local Government and Ministry of Heath Authorities.

Those Agencies, Bodies and Authorities continue to be the principal sources of advice, instruction and guidance that inform the SKNOC’s/CGA’s efforts to act responsibly, in the protection and safeguard of the health and wellness of its constituents (athletes, their support staff, administrative staff, officers and their family), in the wake of the challenges of the Coronavirus, described as a pandemic by the WHO.

