SKNRA Holds First Year Anniversary And Awards Ceremony

Basseterre: St. Kitts, February 8, 2021 (SKNIS)

On February 4 th , the St. Kitts- Nevis Robotics Association (SKNRA) held its first year anniversary and awards

ceremony at the Immaculate Conception Catholic School’s hall.In his address to the gathering, Executive Director of the SKNRA, Mr.Shaqueed Benjamin, outlined the goals of the Association, as they aim to advance the nation’s youths in the Science and Technology Field globally. He stated “the association strives to offer young people the opportunity to expand their horizons through exploration of robots and the robotic

system…and encourage them to become future scientists, engineers,developers and inventors”.

The St. Kitts- Nevis Robotics association was “born out of research and development” and is currently “number 1 amongst the member states of the OECS” and the wider Caribbean region, says Dr Ricardo Neil, Founder and Chairman of the Association. Amidst the challenges posed by the pandemic in 2020, Dr Neil expressed that the SKNRA had the largest team (30 members)that entered the first global Robotics Olympics in 2020. He attributed this to their ability to remain focused and not be distracted by the obstacles of 2020, but rather, they were able to use those obstacles as opportunities to “redefine and reinvent” themselves.”Congratulatory remarks were extended to the SKNRA by Minister of Education Honourable Jonel Powell, who declared that the Robotics Association “has the Midas touch.” With focus on the legacy that the Association is currently building, Minister Powell pointed out that the Association is “clearly making an indelible mark, not just in the Federation,not just in competition, but in the region as a leader” as he revealed a