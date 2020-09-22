SKNTA serves off Independence Tournament

Basseterre,St.Kitts September 21 2020 (SKNVIBES)

With the lifting of the lockdowns and sporting activities slowly returning to a state of normalcy, the St. Kitts-Nevis Tennis Association (SKNTA) will serve off its first major tournament on Monday evening (Sept. 21) since the advent of the pandemic.

The body will host its one-week Independence Open Tournament under strict COVID-19 protocols.With restrictions still in place due to the national protocols, this year’s tournament will be limited to six categories only – the Men’s and Women’s Open Singles, Men’s Masters Singles, Men’s and Women’s Doubles, and the Juniors.

Commenting on the staging of the event, President of the St. Kitts-Nevis Tennis Association Watkins Chiverton explained that this is one of the most important local features on the SKNTA’s calendar.“This tournament is the marquee feature on the calendar of activities for the tennis body. Tennis players from all walks of life look forward to competing because it gives locals a sense of pride to want to win the tournament.

