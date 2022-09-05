SKNUWIAA confers the 2022 UWI Pelican Award on Kittitian Scientist, Dr. Samuel Rawlins 

In a ceremony held under the patronage of His Excellency, the Governor General Sir Tapley Seaton at Government House on 30th August 2022, the St. Kitts and Nevis Chapter of the University of the West Indies Alumni Association (SKNUWIAA) conferred the 2022 UWI Pelican Award on renown scientist, Dr. Samuel Rawlins.

The Pelican Award is the highest honour that the Association can bestow upon an alumnus. The recipient must be a graduate of The University of the West Indies who has excelled in his/her chosen field and has had major positive national, regional, or international impact. Nominations were invited from UWI alumni.

The Pelican Award is conferred annually in the respective regional chapters of the Association. The past recipients have been His Excellency Sir Samuel W. Tapley Seaton (2017), The Right Excellent Dr. Sir Kennedy Simmonds (2018), Dr. Keith Archibald (2019), Lorna Callender (2020) and Honourable Justice Sir Hugh Rawlins (2021).