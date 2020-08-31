SKNYPA Elects New Executive and Inducts New Honorary Members for the 2020-2021 year

Basseterre, St. Kitts (31st August 2020) (SKNVIBES)

The 2020-2021 Executive for the St. Kitts National Youth Parliament Association was elected at the 19th Annual General Meeting held at the CUNA Caribbean Conference Center at the Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions Headquarters on Sunday 31st August. The theme of the event was Leadership: Precision and Performance.Among the highlights of the Annual General Meeting was the Induction of Honorary Members, Honorable Akilah Byron-Nisbett and Honorable Jonel Powell. They have now joined the present cohort of Honorary Members which include the Late Desmond E Ward (founding member), Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley (founding member), Sir Samuel W. Tapley Seaton GMCG, CVO, QC, JP, LLD, Mr. Charles Wilkin Q.C., Mr. Jose Lloyd, Mr. Dennis Knight BA MBA, Ms. Marcella Liburd, Mr. Sam Condor and Mr. G.A. Dwyer Astaphan.

Outgoing president, Ms. Patrice Harris gave her end of year report and challenged the membership to “never take it lightly when we say our pledge on Thursday evenings, ‘I pledge myself, time, talents and spirit to promote the cause, work and interest of the St. Kitts National Youth Parliament Association through self-respect and team work” Harris said.

