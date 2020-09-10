SKNYPA names winners of Ward-Hanley Scholarship and Mentorship Program 2020

Basseterre, St. Kitts (September 9th, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

Five awardees have been chosen for the inaugural Ward-Hanley Scholarship and Mentorship program scholarship provided by the St. Kitts National Youth Parliament Association (SKNYPA). The award ceremony was held on Tuesday 8th September, 2020 at the Innovation Hub at the National Information and Communications (ICT) Centre. These students are Kervin Fahie, Dequandre Liburd and Joshua Edgar of the Cayon High School, Jonesh Rogers of the Washington Archibald High School and Anaya Rouse of the Charles E. Mills Secondary School.

These new high school students will receive a back-to-school material package which comprises of school uniforms, backpack with school supplies, three hundred and fifty dollars to cover additional school expenses and 1 year mentorship from members of the Association to aid in their transition to high school.Dr. the Honourable Geoffrey Hanley provided brief remarks at the ceremony and encouraged parents to support their children in whatever they do and urged the five awardees to take responsibility in charging their own destiny.

READ MORE>>