SKNYPA Opens Nominations for Ward-Hanley Scholarship

Basseterre,St.Kitts July 26 2021(SKNVIBES)

Nominations are now open for the second cohort of the Ward-Hanley Scholarship and Mentorship Programme to students entering secondary school for the first time.The scholarship, which is sponsored by the St. Kitts National Youth Parliament Association (SKNYPA), will be awarded to students that have maintained a minimum term average of 75 percent and who are active members of a local community group.

Two references, one from a teacher and the other from a community group leader, as well as proof of the parent(s)/guardian(s) economic need, also form part of the eligibility criteria. Members and immediate relatives to members of SKNYPA are not eligible for nomination. The deadline for nominations is August 06, 2021.Parents and teachers as well as members of the public are encouraged to nominate students for the scholarship.

READ MORE>>