SKNYPA’s 19th Anniversary Sitting

Basseterre, St. Kitts September 15th , 2020 (SKNVIBES)

On the occasion of the St. Kitts National Youth Parliament Association’s (SKNYPA) 19th Anniversary, and coinciding with the 37th Anniversary of Independence of St. Kitts and Nevis, the SKNYPA hosted its Annual Youth Parliament Sitting at the National Assembly Chambers, Church Street, Basseterre.Members of SKNYPA were divided into two groups: Government and Opposition, where topics of national interest were debated. The Government led by Patrice Harris, President of SKNYPA was comprised of Hasani McDonald, Duanna Bradley, Chadi Garnette, Vikel Edwards-Douglas, Joel Smith and Jeremiah Welcome. Opposition led by Mauriel Knight, Vice President of SKNYPA was comprised of Maleah Erskine, Chris Tyson, Chanah Crossman, Jalen Monzac and Jalanie Belle.

Members of the Government benches moved the Resolution on Economic Diversification focusing on Disaster Management and Prevention, the Covid-19 Pandemic and the importance of technology. Economic diversification is a key element of economic development and a lack thereof is often associated with increased vulnerability to external shocks that can undermine prospects for longer-term economic growth.

READ MORE>>