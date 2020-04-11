Small sacrifices now will help save lives later, PM Harris tells nation

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 11, 2020 (SKNVIBES)



Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, is urging citizens and residents to view the restrictions currently in place in St. Kitts and Nevis, as part of the State of Emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as just small sacrifices we must all make to save lives.

The sacrifices to which the prime minister was alluding to include the week-long 24-hour curfew implemented to ensure social and physical distancing at this time to further contain the transmission of the virus from one human to another, as well as the zoning restrictions put in place on days of partial curfew for shopping and essential businesses.

