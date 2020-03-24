Social distancing necessary to protect and prepare the Federation for the potential outbreak of COVID-19

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 23, 2020 (SKNIS)

Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris stated during his address to the nation on March 22 that everyone must play a role to protect and prepare the Federation for the potential outbreak of COVID-19, and one way is through social distancing.According to medical experts, social distancing is deliberately increasing the physical space between people to avoid spreading illness. Staying at least six feet away from other people lessens your chances of catching COVID-19. Examples include avoiding mass gatherings, working from home if possible and visiting loved ones electronically instead of in person.

The prime minister stated that several measures have already been implemented based on professional expert advice.“We have, for example, already discontinued several sporting events like inter-school meets. We have restricted visitors to our prison to minimize possible infections there,” he said.

Effective March 22, no visitors are being allowed at Her Majesty’s Prison until further notice.Also, for their safety, visitors are restricted from the centres catering to the elderly including the Cardin Home and the Saddlers Government facility in St. Kitts, as well as the Flamboyant Home and the St. George’s Anglican Home in Nevis, and all private facilities for the elderly.

Prime Minister Harris stated that Ministry of Health has partnered with private sector entities to provide support to these centres. He added that commitments have already been made.