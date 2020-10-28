Social Security awards 21 more scholars

Basseterre,St.Kitts October 27 2020 (SKNVIBES)

DESPITE the challenges facing the Federation, the Social Security Board continues in its support to assist students in their upward mobility in the academic arena.

A new cohort of 21 secondary and tertiary scholars was this evening (Oct. 27) inducted into the Susanna Lee High School Scholarship Programme for 2020. In his charge to the new awardees, the Minister with Responsibility for Social Security, Eugene Hamilton, outlined the importance of education and the role Social Security plays in enhancing the further capacity of young people in the Federation.

Scholarships, the Minister noted, assist those who are most in need to fill the void created by financial constraints. Minister Hamilton reminded that assistance such as the one provided by the Social Security Board benefits students in all three facets of education in St. Kitts and Nevis – secondary, tertiary and technical education.

READ MORE>>