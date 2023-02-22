Social Security Board presents its 13th Actuarial Review at breakfast meeting to share its vision with its stakeholders

As part of the activities in observation of its 45th anniversary, the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board presented its 13th Actuarial Review of the Social Security Fund at a Stakeholders Breakfast Meeting today, Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort.

The Board is observing the 45th Anniversary of the Social Security Fund under the theme, “TRANSFORM, REFORM, THRIVE: Social Security 45.”

The Fund’s Actuary, Mr. Derek Osborne, presented the Actuarial Review while the stakeholders benefited from the opportunity to engage directly with Social Security practitioners. Donovan Herbert, Senior Manager of the Research, Statistics and Records Department gave the statistics report which included the number of pensioners and the growth over the 45 years, and the number of contributors to the Fund.