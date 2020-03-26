Social Security establishes $15 million fund to assist workers impacted by COVID-19

Share on facebook
Share on google
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

Basseterre, St.Kitts, March 25, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Prime Minister and Minister of People Empowerment, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, while updating the nation about the measures government is taking to support workers, homeowners, businesses, and farmers as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic, thanked the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Board for establishing a special fund to assist those who will be impacted.

“Employees who contract the virus and for whom contributions were made would be eligible for Social Security benefits,” said Prime Minister Harris at his monthly press conference held on Tuesday March 24 at the Ocean Terrace Inn’s conference room under the topic COVID-19 – Economic Response. “The Social Security Board in this regard will establish a special fund of about $15 million to assist with income support up to a maximum.

READ MORE>>

Leave a Replay

Recent Posts

inSKN.com is the premier information portal for St. Kitts and Nevis. Offering ongoing content lreating to news, events, business and more in the Federation of St. Kitts Nevis.

News

Recent Posts

Resources

© 2019 All rights reserved

Twitter Facebook Youtube Instagram
X