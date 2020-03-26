Social Security establishes $15 million fund to assist workers impacted by COVID-19

Basseterre, St.Kitts, March 25, 2020 (SKNVIBES)



Prime Minister and Minister of People Empowerment, Dr the Hon Timothy Harris, while updating the nation about the measures government is taking to support workers, homeowners, businesses, and farmers as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic, thanked the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Board for establishing a special fund to assist those who will be impacted.

“Employees who contract the virus and for whom contributions were made would be eligible for Social Security benefits,” said Prime Minister Harris at his monthly press conference held on Tuesday March 24 at the Ocean Terrace Inn’s conference room under the topic COVID-19 – Economic Response. “The Social Security Board in this regard will establish a special fund of about $15 million to assist with income support up to a maximum.

