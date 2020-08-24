Social Security Pays Out More Than $1 Million To Self-Employed Nevisians Impacted By COVID-19

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 24, 2020) (SKNIS)

The St. Christopher & Nevis Social Security Board has paid out more than $1million to self-employed contributors on Nevis whose income had been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.Mr. Antonio Maynard, Director of Social Security, made the disclosure at a symposium hosted by the Board in Nevis at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church Hall, on August 19, 2020, for self-employed persons whose livelihood have been displaced by the economic downtown caused by the pandemic.

“I am pleased to take this opportunity to announce that during this period of disruption to business on Nevis in particular, the Social Security Board from its branch office paid out $1,000 on an average, per month for three months, to approximately 2343 workers who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.“Three hundred and ninety-two self-employed persons benefitted from this pay-out, receiving in total over $1 million over that three-month period, which is one fifth of the total disbursed on Nevis alone.

READ MORE>>