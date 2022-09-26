Social Services Ministry speaks on Domestic Violence

OMESTIC VIOLENCE has always been a global issue and the twin-island Federation is within that bubble. However, after years of defening silence and non-providence of information, the Ministry of Social Services has decided to speak out.

Following Saturday’s stabbing incident that left 36-year-old Okino Wellington dead, reports surfaced that he might have allegedly abused the perpetrator who inflicted the fatal wounds.

In a press statement yesterday (Sept. 22), the Ministry of Social Services expressed profound sadness at the incident of domestic violence that resulted in the death.

“As condolences are extended to the family of the deceased, the Ministry and Government of St. Kitts and Nevis asserts its condemnation of all acts of domestic violence, sexual harassment and abuse. It remains a priority for the Ministry to support victims, survivors and their families who experience abuse of any kind. In the provision of human services, social protection and support for the survivors and victims of domestic violence in St. Kitts and Nevis, the Ministry recognizes the importance of strong legislation to address the reality of abuses experienced by women, children, and older persons in our communities,” the statement read.