Soldier and civilian charged for robbing Chinese supermarket

“Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 20, 2019 (SKNVIBES)

POLICE have charged a member of the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force and a civilian for allegedly robbing a Chinese supermarket in Camps.

A police press release has given the two men’s names as Private Michael Saunders of Conaree Village and Laureston Ryan of Sandy Point, both of whom were charged with Robbery.The 20-year-old Saunders was slapped with the charge on Tuesday (Dec. 17), while the 27-year-old Ryan was charged two days after his alleged accomplice.

In an earlier release police had reported that at about 4:50 p.m. on Friday (Dec. 6), two masked, armed men had entered the Chinese national-owned Island Food Supermarket on the Island Main Road in Camps and demanded money from one of the cashiers.The duo reportedly had what appeared to be firearms in their possession and took an undisclosed sum of cash from the cash register before fleeing the scene.