Soldiers commended for efforts in SVG

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 21 2021(SKNVIBES)

THE contingent of soldiers from the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force, who had had left the Federation to perform humanitarian service and law enforcement duties in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), have returned home and were highly commended for their sterling efforts during their two-week stint in that country.

The 11-man contingent arrived in St. Kitts yesterday morning (June 20) aboard a Regional Security System flight from Kingstown and was greeted by Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Timothy Harris; Commissioner of Police, Hilroy Brandy; Assistant Commissioner of Police with Responsibility for Operation, Adolph Adams; and Public Affairs Officer, Captain Kayode Sutton.

In the brief welcome home ceremony, Dr. Harris commended the the soldiers for the work they undertook in SVG. “Thank you for your contribution to the humanitarian and law enforcement efforts in St. Vincent and the Grenadines…Thank you for your service, thank you for adding security value to our brothers and sisters in St. Vincent and the Grenadines,” added Dr. Harris.

