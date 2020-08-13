Solution to Pollution Plastic Repurposing Contest deemed a success

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 25, 2020 (SKNIS)

In an effort to promote environmental sustainability, the Ministry of Tourism hosted a Solution to Pollution Plastic Repurposing Contest, which began on July 1 and ended on July 20.Chairperson of the St. Kitts Sustainable Destination Council, Diannille Taylor-Williams highlighted that “the main aim of the campaign is to bring awareness to the need for us to reduce our dependence on single use plastics” during her interview with SKNIS on July 24.

“This is our third time having the solution to pollution repurposing plastic contest. We had a total of nine entrants or registrants for the competition, but we had over forty pieces,”“We had three main categories: one was beauty and accessories, the other was for household items and the third one we called it ‘creatively you’ which was mainly for 2D and 3D art pieces,”.

READ MORE>>