SPBS seeking applications for 2021 College Scholarships

Basseterre,St.Kitts July 12 2021(SKNVIBES)

Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 Pandemic, SPBS remains steadfast in supporting those pursuing college studies.We want to remind those qualified applicants to visit www.spbsinc.org\scholarships and learn about our FIVE different scholarship offers spanning undergraduate and graduate studies. We specifically want to encourage students who attended CEMSS (formerly the Sandy Point High School) and the Verchilds High School to apply.

Eligible candidates seeking additional information can make inquiries at scholarships@spbsinc.org.

READ MORE>>