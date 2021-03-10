Special Advisor hosts Women’s Self-Empowerment Workshop on Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 08, 2021) (SKNVIBES)

More than two dozen women attended a Women’s Self-Empowerment Workshop on Nevis organized by Ms. Latoya Jones, Special Advisor in the Office of the Premier on March 8, 2021.Ms. Jones said the workshop, held at the Red Cross Building, Charlestown, was in celebration of International Women’s Day, observed on March 08, 2021. During the opening ceremony, she encouraged women to uplift each other.

“The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day is ‘Women in leadership- Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world’. As women, despite the difficulties we endure, we must always try to lead, uplift, and promote each other.“This workshop was organised to reach and touch women across Nevis, women in varying careers, especially those who are oftentimes forgotten.



READ MORE>>