Special edition of “Policing With You” to highlight women in leadership in law enforcement

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 09, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

Women’s contribution to policing, and law enforcement in general, is immeasurable and this year’s theme for International Women’s Day gives The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force an opportunity to highlight their efforts.“Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world” was the focus for the 2021 observance on March 08. It celebrates the tremendous efforts by women and girls around the world in shaping a more equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioner of Police Hilroy Brandy noted that women are at the helm of several units, departments and outstations in the Force. He has always encouraged women to pursue promotions just as their male counterparts would.“In the past, and at present, we have been blessed with women whose leadership has helped to steer the organization in a progressive direction and has helped us navigate through difficult times.

