The Minister of Tourism, Honourable Marsha Henderson, is inviting Port Zante Merchants to a meeting at CUNA Conference Center, Fortlands on Tuesday 18 October 2022 at 10:00 am.

All are asked to be present and punctual. Please note the following dress code for the meeting:

• Business Casual

• No caps, hats, or skullies.

• No distressed pants or short pants.

• No meshed shirts.

• No sandals

Thank you for your cooperation.