Special Olympics St Kitts and Nevis Pays Courtesy Call on Her Excellency the Governor General

Representative of Special Olympics St Kitts and Nevis Program in the persons of National Director, Ivor Blake and Board member, Mrs Adora Warner paid a Courtesy call on Her Excellency, Governor General, Dame Marcella Liburd this morning at Government House. During the meeting, the Special Olympics representatives discussed the program’s initiatives and outlined their future plans. They expressed gratitude for the Governor General’s continuous support and stressed the importance of promoting inclusion and unity through sports.

Dame Marcella Liburd praised the efforts of the Special Olympics St Kitts and Nevis Program and emphasized the significance of providing equal opportunities to individuals with intellectual disabilities. She said, “Sports play a vital role in fostering social integration, breaking barriers, and enhancing self-confidence and self-esteem.” She recalled her long lasting relationship with former Chairman of Special Olympics, the late Mr Lloyd Lazaar who had served the organization with distinction, also the current Chair, Ms Clarice Cotton.