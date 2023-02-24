Special Prosecutor post created to investigate corrupt conduct in public office

The historic passage of the Anti-Corruption Bill, 2023, in the St. Kitts and Nevis National Assembly on February 22. 2023, established the post of a Special Prosecutor. The Special Prosecutor must be an Attorney-at-Law and may investigate and prosecute a public officer for a criminal offense of corrupt conduct or a civil claim related to corrupt behaviour.

While moving the Bill through Parliament, Senator and Attorney General, the Honourable Garth Wilkin, said that the appointment of a special prosecutor is one that the legal fraternity supports.

“The [St. Kitts and Nevis] Bar Association has no issue with the appointment of the Special Prosecutor, which is in full compliance with the Constitution of Saint Christopher and Nevis,” Senator Wilkin stated.