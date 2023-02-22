Squad announced for South Africa White Ball tour

THE Senior Men’s Selection Panel of Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the inclusion of Shannon Gabriel in the regional side’s squad for the upcoming white ball tour of South Africa.

The Panel announced the squad for both the One Day International (ODI) and T20 International (T20I) matches of the tour that comprise of three ODIs on March 16, 18 and 21, followed by three T20Is on March 25, 26 and 28.

This will be the first tour for new captains Shai Hope and Rovman Powell who were both recently appointed to lead the regional sides.

In the T20Is, captain Powell will be supported by a new vice-captain in batting allrounder Kyle Mayers.

According to CWI, fast bowler Shannon Gabriel has earned a recall to the ODI squad on the back of his performances during the CG United Super50 Cup last November.

He was the joint leading wicket taker spearheading the Trinidad & Tobago Red Force bowling attack, taking 15 wickets in seven matches at an average of 14.2. He last played ODIs for the West Indies at the ICC Cricket World Cup in July 2019.