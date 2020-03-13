St. Christopher Three, West Basseterre: Team Unity endorses Senator Byron-Nisbett

Basseterre, ST. KITTS, March 13, 2020 (SKNVIBES)



Team Unity’s Caretaker for Constituency Number Three, West Basseterre, Senator the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett, received massive endorsement from the Team Unity Cabinet on Thursday March 12 when Boyd’s Village was the venue of the latest Vision 2020 and Beyond Walkthrough. “We want to say a special thank you to all the residents of Boyd’s for giving us a warm welcome, and for taking the opportunity to share with us their concerns, and their expectations,” said Prime Minister Dr the Hon Timothy Harris at the end of the walkthrough in the village.

Dr Harris, who is also the National Political Leader of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP) one of the three political parties in the Team Unity Administration, added: “We want them to know we welcome the opportunity to serve, and in particular it was a pleasure recommending the candidacy of Senator Akilah Byron-Nisbett.”