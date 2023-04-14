St. Kitts’ 25th Annual Music Festival Lineup Amplified with Exciting New Talent

The countdown to the 25th Annual St. Kitts Music Festival intensifies with 19 electrifying new musical acts revealed today. The St. Kitts Music Festival, 22-24 June at Warner Park Stadium, showcasing a mix of Soul, Soca, Jazz, R&B, Reggae, and more. The festival’s musical versatility unites A-list musicians, island visitors, and locals for a memorable celebration of culture and entertainment. The latest performers named to the Festival schedule include:

Burna Boy

AkaiiUSweet

Kollision Band

Small Axe Band

Stadics

Erica Edwards

Anthony B

Romain Virgo

Teejay

Nicha B

313 Family

Mr. Bagnall

Kes the Band

Nailah Blackman

Preedy

Gramps Morgan

Nu Vybes Band International

Ricardo Drue

Dexta Daps