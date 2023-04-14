kn_flag

inSKN

St. Kitts’ 25th Annual Music Festival Lineup Amplified with Exciting New Talent

IMG_4423-1140x570
Music Festival, New, Performers, Talent, Warner Park

The countdown to the 25th Annual St. Kitts Music Festival intensifies with 19 electrifying new musical acts revealed today. The St. Kitts Music Festival, 22-24 June at Warner Park Stadium, showcasing a mix of Soul, Soca, Jazz, R&B, Reggae, and more. The festival’s musical versatility unites A-list musicians, island visitors, and locals for a memorable celebration of culture and entertainment. The latest performers named to the Festival schedule include:

Burna Boy
AkaiiUSweet
Kollision Band
Small Axe Band
Stadics
Erica Edwards
Anthony B
Romain Virgo
Teejay
Nicha B
313 Family
Mr. Bagnall
Kes the Band
Nailah Blackman
Preedy
Gramps Morgan
Nu Vybes Band International
Ricardo Drue
Dexta Daps

Read More

Share Post:

Stay Connected

More Updates