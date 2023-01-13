St. Kitts and Nevis assesses progress on its meeting the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals

Public and private sector stakeholders are meeting at the CUNA Conference Centre over the next two days to assess the country’s performance in meeting the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG).

Sherilita Dore-Tyson, Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sustainable Development, welcomed the Mid-term Review of the United Nations (UN) Country Implementation Plan (CIP) during a brief ceremony on Thursday (January 12, 2023). The review is extremely useful in helping to coordinate and capture activities being undertaken by the UN in St. Kitts and Nevis and their impact on residents.

“As the new administration rolls out its priorities and programmes, the CIP is flexible enough to take stock of progress made and adjust the approaches according to changing needs and to ensure that success is achieved,” the Permanent Secretary stated.