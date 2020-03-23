St. Kitts and Nevis Bankers’ & Financial Services Association notice Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 23 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The Bankers’ and Financial Services Association (Association) has been monitoring global, regional and local developments related to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and we will continue to do so with heightened awareness.We would like to reassure customers that the member associations are committed to support you through this difficult time, and are taking added precautions to keep our customers and employees safe, as far as possible.

Our member institutions have implemented enhanced measures including:
1. Increasing the internal cleaning protocol and the required sanitary provisions are in place
2. Educating customers and staff about ways to inadvertently contract and/or spread the virus

 

