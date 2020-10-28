St. Kitts and Nevis being marketed as safe destination

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 27, 2020 (SKNIS)

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis along with the wider Caribbean region is being marketed as a safe destination, says Chief Executive Officer of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Raquel Brown.

During her speech to the Federation’s Cabinet on October 26 at the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport, she outlined St. Kitts and Nevis’ main marketing points.She said, “We need to understand that rebuilding the tourism market is going to take integrity of the brand and it is also going to take the management of the COVID-19 virus here in St. Kitts and Nevis.”

She said that the Federation has been recognised for the management of COVID-19 cases and that the success in managing the COVID-19 virus is what the St. Kitts Tourism Authority continues to stress in every bit of communication.

“It is going to take an all of society approach because it is not about managing the visitors when they come in here, but us as nationals and residents and our role in ensuring that St. Kitts and Nevis their integrity and the management of the brand,” she said.

“We have always been known not to be overcrowded and there are lots of places that are secluded; we have a lot of outdoor activities and rainforest hikes; we have boutique style hotels that fall on architectural uniqueness in the sense that they are not huge and so they add to what the destination has to offer,” Ms. Brown added.

“Yachting is a very dear and important niche market to the Federation and with all that has happened with stayover visitations, specifically accommodations and also with the cruise sector, we’ve looked at yachting to help us to supply some of the demand for our locals here who have businesses that would have normally have done food services to baking wedding cakes to doing wedding planning services and so the yachting market we hope will provide a source of revenue from what has been definitely cut off from not having the cruise,” the Chief Executive Officer said.