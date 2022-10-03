St. Kitts and Nevis celebrates contributions of older persons at church service

Scores of senior citizens and officials from the Ministry of Social Development and Aging et al. gathered at the Calvary Baptist Church on Friday, September 30, 2022, to celebrate the contributions of older persons to national development.

The special service was held as part of local activities to commemorate the International Day of Older Persons. This year’s theme is “Resilience of Older Persons in a Changing World.”

Pastor Prisca Heyliger delivered a rousing Sermonette citing the biblical example of Ruth and Naomi as related in the Book of Ruth. She outlined the principles of faith, perseverance, patience, and love that run throughout the biblical story. Pastor Heyliger told the seniors that they were quite resilient and thanked the seniors for their service.