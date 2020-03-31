St. Kitts and Nevis confirms one (1) additional case of COVID-19: Total number of confirmed cases now stand at eight (8)

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 30 2020 (SKNVIBES)

On Monday, March 30, 2020 St. Kitts and Nevis recorded one (1) additional case of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to eight (8), and comes less than 24 hours after the Federal Ministry of Health would have announced five (5) cases on Sunday, March 29, 2020. The patient is a 51 yearold female who is a citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis, and resident on Nevis. As with all other confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Country, this case is also travel related, meaning that it was imported into the Federation.

The Federal Ministry of Health wishes to advise the public that this patient would have been quarantined since arrival in the Federation. Now that confirmation of COVID-19 has been received the patient is subjected to compulsory isolation in order to limit the likelihood of transmission to others.