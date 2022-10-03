St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force boosted with the addition of twenty new soldiers

The rank and file of the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) were boosted on Thursday, September 29, 2022, after twenty recruits successfully completed the Basic Military Course No.21.

The twenty recruits participated in the Passing out Parade at Camp Springfield, which marked their official transition into the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force.

Thursday’s parade was attended by a number of dignitaries including the Governor-General’s Deputy, Her Excellency Marcella A. Liburd who inspected the recruits on display; Acting Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley; Cabinet Secretary Dr. Marcus Natta; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Mr. Osmond Petty; Commander of the SKNDF, Lieutenant J. Anthony Comrie, Commissioner Of Police, Mr. Hilroy Brandy and National Security Adviser, Retired Major General Stewart Saunders.

Addressing the ceremony, Acting Prime Minister Hanley commended the young men and women for accepting the call to serve their country.