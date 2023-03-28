St. Kitts and Nevis Educators Featured as Pioneers in Transformative Education by the OAS

Two national educators in the persons of Ms. Clarice Cotton and Ms. Vanta Walters have been featured by the Organization of American States (OAS), on their social media platforms, as the organization continues to commemorate the VI Inter-American Week of People of African Descent in the Americas. The Week is being celebrated under the theme, “Fighting Slavery’s Legacy of Racism through Transformative Education in the Americas”.

The OAS has therefore utilized the week to showcase amongst other things, the profiles of transformative education advocates from across the Americas, who have excelled in their national or regional contribution.

Ms. Clarice Cotton is profiled as an educator with over five decades of experience who has brought a radical transformation to the lives of children and adults with special needs in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Ms. Vanta Walters is profiled as an educator with over four decades of experience who has brought significant transformation to early childhood development in St. Kitts and Nevis.