St. Kitts and Nevis entice French enthusiasts

Paris, France, October 08, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Interest by French golf enthusiasts in experiencing the virtues of St. Kitts and Nevis’ golf facilities is growing in momentum, reports the Federation’s Honorary Consul in France, Dr. David Doyle.With international travel slowly picking up, the leading French weekend news anchor, Le Figaro Magazine, has launched a series of advertisements promoting St. Kitts and Nevis for its annual Figaro Golf Cruise programme for the Winter 2020/21 cruise season.

Le Figaro Magazine, part of the Le Figaro Groupe that publishes the French daily newspaper (readership: 20m per month), has operated a dedicated Caribbean Golf Cruise operation for the past five years. The most recent advertisement above, features the 18-hole Robert Trent Jones II Golf Course, Four Seasons, Nevis.

