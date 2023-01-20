St. Kitts and Nevis’ good governance draft legislation goes to Parliament on February 08

The St. Kitts and Nevis Government is rolling out its good governance draft legislation next month. Attorney General the Honourable Garth Wilkin said that the Anti-Corruption Bill, Freedom of Information Amendment Bill, Integrity in Public Life Amendment Bill, and the Official Gazette Bill will be read in the Federal Parliament for the first time on February 08, 2023.

At the Prime Minister’s Conference with Cabinet Ministers on January 18, 2023, the Attorney General explained that these four pieces of legislation are designed to create a good governance infrastructure that controls the operations of government. The inclusion of the Official Gazette Bill is a relatively new development.

“The reason that we’ve added the Official Gazette Bill is so that people can have full access to the laws of the country,” Honourable Wilkin stated, noting that the idea came about during discussions with a senior official from Seychelles during the Commonwealth Minister’s Meeting held in Mauritius in November 2022.