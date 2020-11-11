St. Kitts and Nevis Government approves major duty and tax concessions in December

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 10, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The Team Unity-led Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has again approved a number of significant duty concessions on food, gift packages, and passenger allowances for the month of December. The decision was made after consultations between the Ministry of Finance and the Customs and Excise Department.

For the period December 01 to 31, gift packages of foodstuff up to 400 pounds in weight will be allowed free of duty and taxes, and travelers and non-commercial importers will receive a duty-free allowance of EC$540 or US$200 off the Cost, Insurance and Freight (CIF) value of goods.Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, stated that, “These measures will further stimulate economic activity in the Federation.

READ MORE>>